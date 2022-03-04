GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the January 31st total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other GreenVision Acquisition news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 300,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLBZ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,365. GreenVision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

