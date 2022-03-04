Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEF. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

GEF opened at $58.66 on Friday. Greif has a 52-week low of $51.64 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

