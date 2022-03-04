Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDYN. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $692.98 million, a P/E ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $277,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 83.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

