Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 112.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.