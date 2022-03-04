Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $29.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

