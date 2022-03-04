Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $29.03

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $29.87. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Simec (SIM)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.