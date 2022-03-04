Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

TV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 39,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,569. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.