Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $$29.29 during midday trading on Thursday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.