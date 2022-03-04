Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $$29.29 during midday trading on Thursday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.