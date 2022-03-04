Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,231 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $4.9188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

About The New Germany Fund (Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

