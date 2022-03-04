Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.97. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

