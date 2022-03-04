Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $944,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,811,398. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.