Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

