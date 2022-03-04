Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $415,000 in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

