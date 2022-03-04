Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,112 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.56. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

