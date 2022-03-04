Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,976 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

