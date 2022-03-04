Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.85 Million

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) to report sales of $123.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.44 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $89.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $546.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.85 million to $553.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $721.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $756.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.62 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,941,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

