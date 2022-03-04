Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -232.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

