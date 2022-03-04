Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 27 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,094,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $472.70 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $548.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.