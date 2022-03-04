Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $170,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.23.

SBAC opened at $326.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

