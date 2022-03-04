Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $484.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $438.81 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

