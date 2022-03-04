Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

OTEX opened at $43.19 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

