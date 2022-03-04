Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,163 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

