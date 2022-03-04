Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.60 million, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

