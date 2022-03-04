Hathor One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.48 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $120.64 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.06542954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.06 or 1.00356386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 903,476,640 coins and its circulating supply is 227,531,640 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

