Hayward Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,846 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,145% compared to the average volume of 264 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock worth $55,026,341.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 436,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.