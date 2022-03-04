HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,640,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 493,957 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average is $154.07. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.