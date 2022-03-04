HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,211 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 15,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

