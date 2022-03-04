HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 54,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.05 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

