HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

