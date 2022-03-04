HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.31 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

