HC Wainwright Boosts Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target to $14.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 372.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGEN. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Agenus by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 357,250 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.