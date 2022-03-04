HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $97,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $59.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.