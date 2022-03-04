Head to Head Contrast: Orange (NYSE:ORAN) & Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Orange has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Vonage -1.19% 6.56% 2.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orange and Vonage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 2 6 1 0 1.89 Vonage 0 12 1 0 2.08

Vonage has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential downside of 1.90%. Given Vonage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vonage is more favorable than Orange.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $50.31 billion 0.62 $275.66 million N/A N/A Vonage $1.25 billion 4.06 -$36.21 million ($0.07) -284.96

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage.

Summary

Vonage beats Orange on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

