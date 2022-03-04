Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.14.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,612,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.