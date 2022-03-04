Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

