Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,017 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 952.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB remained flat at $$105.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 549,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,983. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.15.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

