Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 508 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $337.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,215,711. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

