Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,060. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

