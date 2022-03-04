Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $819.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,488 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

