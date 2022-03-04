Helios Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

HLIO opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

