Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CAO Sara Marie Momper Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HP opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 114.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 237,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

