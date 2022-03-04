Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 38.9% in February

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Ross Dove purchased 30,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $50,042.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 68,846 shares of company stock worth $106,634 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

