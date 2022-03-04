HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $22.25. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on HPK. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

