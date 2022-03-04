HighTower Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.32 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

