HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 773,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 660,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 227.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 376,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

NYSE RMO opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Romeo Power, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,420,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $2,556,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.