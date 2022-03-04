HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.