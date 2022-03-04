Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.56. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 3,358 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.
A number of brokerages have commented on HLMN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Hillman Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLMN)
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
