Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

