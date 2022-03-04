Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.06.

NYSE:HBM opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

