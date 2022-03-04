Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1.33%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

